"Money match" - Wrestling veteran thinks 35-year-old could defeat Brock Lesnar (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Bill Apter recently stated that WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther has it in him to defeat Brock Lesnar.
The leader of Imperium and The Beast Incarnate had a memorable face-off in the Men's Royal Rumble match on January 28th. Fans went into a frenzy upon seeing the two stars chopping each other. Though their interaction was brief, it was enough for viewers to clamor for a one-on-one clash between Gunther and Lesnar.
On Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Bill Apter stated that he had become a fan of The Ring General following his Iron Man performance in the Royal Rumble. He recalled watching the 35-year-old performing in England and Germany before making it to WWE.
Apter praised Gunther's in-ring abilities and said a prospective clash with Brock Lesnar could be a "money match."
"That would be Gunther. The man who lasted throughout the Royal Rumble. I have become a big advocate of his because he lasted so long in the Royal Rumble. I knew him back in England and Germany. I had seen him on several shows when I was covering wrestling in the area, and he's a monster; he can wrestle, he can brawl, he got it all. I think Gunther vs. Lesnar would be a money match," said Bill Apter. (18:50 - 19:26)
Gunther is optimistic about facing Brock Lesnar in WWE
In a recent appearance on The Rob Brown Show, the WWE Intercontinental Champion spoke about a dream clash with Brock Lesnar.
He mentioned that following their interaction at Royal Rumble 2023, a match with Lesnar was only a matter of time. The Ring General added that though they might be on different paths right now, they will go head-to-head eventually.
"I think that moment was everything I needed with Brock out of that to be honest. I think the people want to see that and that's something that has to happen down the line. I don't know if our individual paths are there at the moment to go there but in the future that has to go down for sure."
Gunther is currently rumored to face Drew McIntyre and Sheamus in a triple-threat match for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 39.
