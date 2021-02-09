Former WWE star Lars Sullivan reveals an idea for a possibly canceled gimmick

Lars Sullivan was released from WWE earlier this year after several weeks of inactivity following his return back in October.

The man known as The Freak didn't have the best run with the company as his career was plagued by injuries and personal issues ever since he was called up to the main roster almost two years ago. WWE looked to build up Sullivan as the next big monster at one point, but the star himself revealed last week that he had requested his release from the company after several problems related to anxiety.

Sullivan recently took to his Instagram account and revealed an interesting gimmick idea that was possibly pitched for him by WWE.

Lars, whose real name is Dylan Miley, shared an image of himself dressed as a new character who was set to be called "The Brilliant Behemoth" Lawrence Sullivan.

It appears that WWE could have had the plan to revamp his entire character and turn him into a classic character who may or may not have been more relatable.

Lars Sullivan's future after WWE

Lars Sullivan was released from his contract earlier in the year and could be forced to sit out a 90-day non-compete clause. It is possible that WWE may have had big plans for Sullivan towards the end of 2020.

At present, it's unclear what the future holds for the star since his recent personal struggles have made it hard to determine if he could have been an eventual success in WWE.

The former NXT star has already hinted that he may be done with professional wrestling altogether following his WWE release.