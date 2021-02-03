Lars Sullivan finally breaks his silence on WWE release

Lars Sullivan has finally reacted to his WWE release. Fightful reached out to him, and the former Superstar discussed his departure from the company.

A report from Fightful Select reveals Sullivan's response to his release. WWE quietly parted ways with Lars Sullivan last month, and the news was confirmed earlier this week.

According to Fightful Select, WWE's decision to keep his release a secret was a surprise. He added that the company went through with it with “compassion and honesty.” Lars further revealed that his crippling anxiety issues had gotten the best of him, to the point that he approached WWE and told them that he couldn't wrestle anymore.

We reached out to Lars Sullivan about his release, and we heard back.



Tons more details on https://t.co/jy8u4a7WDa https://t.co/vYWDQaS7XD pic.twitter.com/FoiLTzHUVc — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) February 3, 2021

Lars Sullivan lost his father last year, and the loss intensified his personal struggles. Per Fightful Select's report, he seemed graceful about his release, as he considers himself his "own worst enemy." Sullivan took full responsibility for the issues that marred his career, and he also revealed that his wrestling career is probably over.

Lars Sullivan's short WWE career was quite controversial

Lars Sullivan on WWE NXT

Many fans might not be aware of the fact that Lars Sullivan was initially recommended to WWE by current Superstar Bobby Lashley. Sullivan had his first WWE match at WrestleMania Axxess in 2015. After his brief stint on NXT, Lars Sullivan was set to make his main roster debut in early 2019. It didn't happen though, as Lars ended up leaving the TV tapings that day due to an anxiety attack.

He had a short, dominant stint in mid-2019, but this period was cut short by an injury. In late 2020, Sullivan made his WWE return on the SmackDown brand. He was pushed again as a monster who destroys everyone in his path. Sullivan's character was fleshed out in some interviews with Michael Cole, as WWE added some depth to his character. But he was pulled from WWE a few weeks later.

One of the most controversial names in recent times has been released by #WWE:https://t.co/oQlSDfmsvt — WrestleTalk (@WrestleTalk_TV) February 3, 2021

Throughout his career, Lars Sullivan's WWE career was filled with controversy. He repeatedly made headlines for the wrong reasons. It's fair to say that his time with the company didn't turn out the way anyone had expected. It seems likely that fans won't see him compete in a wrestling ring again, judging by his comments to Fightful Select.