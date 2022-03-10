"I walked out on him" - Vince McMahon may never induct former Intercontinental Champion into the WWE Hall of Fame (Exclusive)

The WWE Hall of Fame features some of the most influential names in professional wrestling history, but it also has some notable absentees.

Former WWE star Ahmed Johnson was a special guest on this week's UnSkripted, where he revealed he might never get into the Hall of Fame.

Johnson admitted that he still has heat with Vince McMahon, nearly 24 years after leaving WWE in favor of WCW. The former Intercontinental Champion said that the WWE Chairman was still unhappy for "walking out on him" several years ago.

The controversial star also briefly explained why he decided to quit Vince McMahon's company in 1998:

"I don't know. So, maybe never (Hall of Fame induction), I don't know. You know, Vince is mad at me because I left when I walked out on him. Why? It was booking and personal reasons of mine that I had to deal with, you know," revealed Ahmed Johnson. [16:20 - 17:00]

However, Johnson was clueless about why his apparent friction with Vince McMahon still exists to this day.

"I have no idea, man. I let him know I was leaving. So, why he still has got heat (with me)? I don't know," added Johnson. [17:01 - 17:22]

Ahmed Johnson says he wasn't ready for WCW after departing the WWE

Ahmed Johnson's WCW run didn't last long as he was released from the promotion merely a year after joining the roster.

While Johnson did not interact with Eric Bischoff during his time in WCW, he noted how former writer Vince Russo played a significant role in getting him signed.

Austin Creed - King of The Ring @AustinCreedWins ” and on that day he lived his best life. Congrats Ahmed! I love that every other person on this WWE black champions ig thread was in full gear with their titles. Ahmed Johnson was like “I’m wearing cutoff jean shorts and I dare you to try and stop me” and on that day he lived his best life. Congrats Ahmed! I love that every other person on this WWE black champions ig thread was in full gear with their titles. Ahmed Johnson was like “I’m wearing cutoff jean shorts and I dare you to try and stop me 😡” and on that day he lived his best life. Congrats Ahmed! https://t.co/KdSV425fD6

Johnson stated that he was not in the physical shape to deliver top-tier performances in WCW, which ultimately resulted in his ouster.

"You know, I didn't even have any connection with Eric Bischoff. I dealt with Vince Russo. I hate that I went there because I wasn't in shape. I wasn't ready. I went there and just wasn't in the shape to be in the ring, man. Vince Russo gave me a chance, man," recalled the former WCW star. [17:23 - 18:16]

Ahmed Johnson spoke about various other topics on this week's UnSKripted, including his dream opponent, Roman Reigns' rise, WrestleMania, and more. Don't forget to check out the full interview above.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling UnSKripted and provide a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Last few hours left to vote. Click here to choose your favorites in the SK Wrestling Awards. Win big.

Edited by Pratik Singh