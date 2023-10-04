Former WWE star to return after 2 years to cause a massive title change at Fastlane 2023? Exploring the possibility 

IYO SKY is scheduled to defend her WWE Women's Championship against Asuka and Charlotte Flair in a triple-threat match at Fastlane 2023. However, she could drop her title to The Empress of Tomorrow due to a returning former WWE star.

The superstar in question is none other than Kairi Sane. The 35-year-old star left the Stamford-based promotion in 2021. Recent reports have revealed that Kairi has re-signed with the promotion, and her potential return seems imminent.

The company could be saving her massive return for Fastlane 2023. If that is indeed the case, then Kairi could return to help her former tag team partner, Asuka, win the Women's Championship. The former Women's Tag Team Champion could make her presence felt during the championship match and help The Empress of Tomorrow prevail over the rest of the competition.

Kairi Sane's honest opinion on teaming up with Asuka in WWE

Kairi Sane shared her thoughts on teaming up with Asuka in WWE. In an interview with Proresu TODAY, the 35-year-old star stated that despite being nervous at first, she was happy to join forces with a veteran like Asuka.

"I was happy from the bottom of my heart [teaming with Asuka]... I was very nervous at first, and she was a big senior and someone I admired. I was very nervous, but she was very kind and friendly, and said with a smile, ‘If you have any questions, just ask!’ Since I was a heel, I thought I would be booed more, but I was surprised at how many people cheered me on. I think people accepted our new style, or the fact that we broke new ground. We had a lot of fun doing it, and we laughed a lot backstage." (H/T POST Wrestling)

The duo of Asuka and Kairi were one of the most popular tag teams in the Stamford-based promotion. It will be interesting to see whether the creative team reunites The Kabuki Warriors following The Pirate Princess' comeback.

