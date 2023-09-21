Former WWE star to return after 22 months to cause a massive title change on SmackDown? Exploring potential full-circle moment 

The upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown will witness IYO SKY put her WWE Women's Championship on the line against Asuka in a one-on-one contest. However, the current champ could drop her title due to a former WWE star returning after 22 months.

The superstar in question is none other than Kairi Sane. The former Women's Tag Team Champion left the company following the expiration of her contract in December 2021. However, Kairi has reportedly re-signed with the company, and rumors of her potential return to the Stamford-based promotion have been making the rounds for quite some time now.

Meanwhile, Kairi has a score to settle with Bayley. For those unaware, The Role Model attacked the former NXT Champion during an episode of RAW in July 2020, forcing her tag team partner, Asuka, to forfeit her match against Sasha Banks. This led to The Boss winning via countout.

Hence, the company could have the 34-year-old star return during the WWE Women's Championship match to exact revenge on Bayley. Much like how The Role Model attacked her three years ago, Kairi could lay waste to Bayley, resulting in a distracted IYO SKY dropping the title to Asuka.

What else could unfold on WWE SmackDown this week?

The upcoming edition of WWE SmackDown is scheduled to emanate live from Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, on September 22, 2023.

Apart from the WWE Women's Championship match between IYO SKY and Asuka, the company has announced a tag team match between Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar and Street Profits. This came to fruition after Bobby Lashley, Montez Ford, and Angelo Dawkins laid waste to Mysterio and Santos on the previous episode of WWE SmackDown.

Furthermore, John Cena is also set to make an appearance on the upcoming show. Fans should expect The Cenation Leader to continue his ongoing angle with The Bloodline.

While fans would be hoping for another surprise from The Rock, that may not happen as The Brahma Bull's appearance in the previous episode is expected to be a one-off thing.

