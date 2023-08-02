Former WWE star to return after 739 days at SummerSlam and help Asuka survive with her title? Exploring potential reunion

WWE SummerSlam 2023 will feature a massive triple-threat match between Asuka, Bianca Belair, and Charlotte Flair. The Empress of Tomorrow would be desperate to keep the title in her possession throughout the match, as Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair will be ready to give their all to win the gold. However, there is another woman lurking in the shadows, waiting for the opportunity to steal the crown from Asuka, and her name is IYO SKY.

PW Chronicle @_PWChronicle



Instead, WWE decided to go w/Charlotte Flair vs. IYO SKY on the show.



- per @PWInsidercom A planned segment to announce Asuka's opponent for #SummerSlam was nixed from #SmackDown last night. The segment was set to feature Asuka, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, and Adam Pearce.Instead, WWE decided to go w/Charlotte Flair vs. IYO SKY on the show.- per @PWInsidercom pic.twitter.com/JY4iKDLRF2

If Asuka succeeds in defeating Flair and Belair, SKY might be ready to cash in her Money in the Bank contract. But there is one woman who can assist Asuka in evading The Genius of the Sky. The star in question is none other than The Pirate Princess herself, Kairi Sane.

Kairi Sane was one of the most dynamic Japanese female superstars in the WWE. She did well in both the development territory and on the main roster, but her most notable run was with The Empress of Tomorrow. She held the Women's Tag Team titles with Asuka.

Sane expressed her desire to return to a WWE ring in an interview with Steve Fall of WrestlingNews.co. The door is always open for her to return, according to what she claimed Vince McMahon told her. The former NXT Women's Champion said that she would like to work with Asuka once again and maybe even wrestle with IYO SKY.

“Vince said the door is always open, you’re always welcome to come back. If she comes back one day, she would love to team up with Asuka again, team up with IYO Sky, or maybe even go against IYO SKY. Who knows?"

Kairi Sane helping Asuka at SummerSlam would be huge.

Kairi's desire to compete in a WWE ring again may bring her back for SummerSlam 2023. Sane was a big prospect in NXT under Triple H, and since she is currently a free agent, Triple H may soon bring her back to WWE.

Covalent TV @TheCovalentTV



One of the names looking forward to a potential Kairi Sane return is that of IYO SKY, with the Damage CTRL member simply saying “KAIRI” when asked by WrestlingNews. co who she wants to see return to a WWE ring. IYO SKY Wants KAIRI To Make WWE ReturnOne of the names looking forward to a potential Kairi Sane return is that of IYO SKY, with the Damage CTRL member simply saying “KAIRI” when asked by WrestlingNews. co who she wants to see return to a WWE ring. pic.twitter.com/Wd6BcUHc6E

The WWE Universe was sad to see The Pirate Princess leave WWE. She is a talented performer, and Triple H is aware of her value. The Game will do everything he can to help her make a comeback. If she makes her presence felt at SummerSlam, it would be huge for the tag team division, given she teamed up with Asuka once again.

