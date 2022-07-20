“That sh*t hurt so bad” - Former WWE Superstar on deciding not to cover up for Rey Mysterio’s finisher

A former WWE star recently opened up about not covering up for Rey Mysterio's finisher.

Ricardo Rodriguez was the manager of former WWE Superstar Alberto Del Rio from 2010-2013. Since being released by the promotion, he has been making appearances on the independent wrestling scene. The 36-year-old even tried out for a Spanish commentary role with All Elite Wrestling last year.

During a recent interview with Wrestle Buddy, Ricardo was asked about working with Rey Mysterio. He described the first time he took Rey's finishing move and how much it hurt:

"I remember the first time I took the 619, it was on SmackDown and I think it was like the second or third week that I was there. I had taken 619s before on the indies but not from Rey. I'm facing the stage and I can see Rey and I'm like 'f*** it, I'm just going to take it'. I wasn't going to put my hands up and sure enough I just took it but I forgot that Rey wears knee braces." (46:33 - 47:06)

Ricardo added that he has since adjusted how he protected himself during the move after the first one went so poorly:

"It caught me right here (nose) with the knee brace and the f***ing sh*t hurt so bad. After that I would kind of just sneak in my arm. But the first one I was just like 'f*** it I'm not putting my hands up'. I was marking out until the actual contact happened." (47:11 - 47:36)

Rey Mysterio will celebrate 20 years in WWE next week on RAW

Rey will be honored next week on RAW for his 20th anniversary in the promotion. The July 25th edition of RAW will air from Madison Square Garden in NYC and is the final episode of the red brand before WWE SummerSlam on July 30.

The 47-year-old is currently involved in a storyline with The Judgement Day. Finn Balor and Damian Priest have been trying to recruit Domink to join the faction. On last night's show, Priest easily defeated Rey Mysterio in under five minutes. The Judgement Day attacked Rey and Dominik after the match.

The Mysterios will be on tomorrow's episode of WWE's The Bump to promote next week's special show.

