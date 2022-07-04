3 Reasons Dominik Mysterio should join WWE's Judgment Day and 2 he shouldn't

A big-time tag team match will take place on the upcoming edition of WWE Monday Night RAW. The bout will feature the in-ring return of two members of Judgment Day against the father-son pairing of The Mysterios.

Judgment Day has made sporadic appearances on WWE programming over the past few weeks. Edge initially formed the group before Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley turned on the leader. Ripley has since revealed an injury that has sidelined her from active competition. Meanwhile, Priest and Balor haven't had much screen time themselves.

On WWE Monday Night RAW last week, the villainous stable had a brief interaction with Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik backstage. The faction suggested Rey was not helping his son's career, indicating that the latter could join their group instead.

Speculation is running rampant over the future of the young Mysterio. Will he potentially betray his father to join the cult-like stable? If he does, what are the potential positives and negatives that may come? Is it a good idea for him to be added to the group?

Below are three reasons Dominik Mysterio should join WWE's Judgment Day and two he shouldn't.

#5. Should: Dominik needs to evolve in WWE

The Mysterios and Logan Paul

Dominik Mysterio's character since joining WWE has been relatively one-dimensional. He is the son of WWE legend Rey Mysterio and is new to the wrestling industry, having made his in-ring debut in 2020.

The younger Mysterio has done a solid job with the role. He's a former SmackDown Tag Team Champion and has featured in stellar matches on premium live events and television. The young star has had several standout moments alongside his father over the past few years.

However, at some point, his character needs to evolve further. If he remains one-dimensional for too long, fans will no longer care about what he does. Now may be the time to tweak his persona and add layers to his character.

A swift personality change will do wonders for how he's perceived in the eyes of the WWE Universe. Veterans like Finn Balor and Damian Priest could provide him with the right platform to shine through their faction. He could then go on to have a solo run at the top of the division in the future.

#4. Shouldn't: Dominik Mysterio doesn't fit the aesthetic

Rey and Dominik Mysterio

A major issue may make Dominik Mysterio a poor fit for the RAW faction. Simply put, he may not look the part. The group has had a fairly distinct style from the beginning.

Judgment Day has had four members since the faction was first created. Edge looks like a grizzled, crazy man. He fits the theme of the stable despite no longer being a part of it. Damian Priest is a scary addition to the ensemble, thanks to his gothic presentation. Meanwhile, Ripley has a solid build and character work, which perfectly fits the mold.

While Finn Balor isn't quite the size of the other stablemates, he is in incredible shape. He also pulls off dressing in dark colors while appearing menacing. Dominik has had a light-hearted approach to his gimmick, without a vicious side to unleash on his opponents. Hence, his persona may clash with the stable.

#3. Should: The Mysterios should be split up

Rey Mysterio has been one of the biggest stars in pro wrestling for decades now. His iconic mask is recognized all over the world. The Biggest Little Man has transcended the industry and reached heights nobody could have possibly expected.

While The Mysterios has been a really fun tag team, Rey is ultimately best utilized as a singles star. He is popular with fans no matter what and has always had fantastic matches. With his veteran experience, the elder Mysterio should be having feuds with up-and-coming heels such as Theory and Ciampa to help them develop or just to share his credibility.

The father-son tag team splitting up would also help Dominik. As noted, he needs to evolve. If he's always with his father, he might always be overshadowed. Despite being larger than his dad, Rey casts a much larger shadow upon his son due to his unparalleled legacy.

#2. Shouldn't: Dominik might not be a convincing heel

Cosmetics aside, there's another issue with Dominik Mysterio joining Judgment Day. Since joining WWE, the young Mysterio has always been a babyface. He has stood up for his father or stood by his father. With Rey being the ultimate hero, anybody standing by his side becomes a likable hero by default.

Fans want to cheer for somebody like Dominik due to his family ties. He's an underdog who happens to be the son of The Ultimate Underdog. The 25-year-old is also young, handsome, and extremely likable. He just seems like a nice guy.

Is it possible for Dominik to act mean? Does he have it in him to be an aggressive heel? Not only would he need to be a bad guy, but he needs to be a vicious villain if he is to join such an imposing faction. It remains unclear if he can pull it off.

#1. Should: Judgment Day needs to grow

Judgment Day

A faction based on spreading a message needs a pivotal ingredient to succeed. The key element Judgment Day needs to prosper is a healthy supply of members.

While a three-person faction can be successful, the gimmick of a group often dictates how many members belong to it. The Shield having only three members made sense for the story WWE told. The cult-like Ministry of Darkness, on the other hand, needed followers.

Judgment Day is similar to the Ministry of Darkness in that respect. Their gimmick is about spreading a message. If people don't follow their movement, how effective is the cult? Dominik joining Judgment Day helps the credibility of the stable. It also wouldn't hurt to give the heel group an extra body to help further establish dominance.

Even The Bloodline has four or five members, depending on the status of Sami Zayn. Plus, there are rumors of a new member joining soon. Judgment Day needs to follow a similar path.

Will Dominik Mysterio join the imposing faction? The WWE Universe is very curious about the direction this angle will take on television. Regardless of what happens, a storyline between the four men will be highly entertaining.

Speaking of The Mysterios and Judgment Day, click here for four possible finishes for their tag team bout set to take place on WWE Monday Night RAW.

