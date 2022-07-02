WWE reportedly has major plans for current NXT star to join The Bloodline 

The Bloodline could be getting a new member soon, and it's not anyone currently on the WWE main roster.

According to Fightful Select, there are plans for current NXT Superstar Solo Sikoa to be called up to the main roster. There have been serious discussions about this among people within the company. Sikoa is the younger brother of Jimmy and Jey Uso and Roman Reigns' cousin.

It's currently unknown whether he will join the RAW or SmackDown brand after being called up from NXT 2.0. His relatives, The Bloodline, are technically part of both brands since Roman Reigns and The Usos are unified world and tag team champions.

Solo Sikoa is the son of WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi. He made his WWE debut on the November 2 episode of NXT 2.0 and defeated Jeet Rama within two minutes.

He's one of the fastest-rising stars on the show and could be a great addition to The Bloodline.

WWE originally had plans for Solo Sikoa to join The Usos before putting him on NXT 2.0

The Bloodline is the most dominant faction in the pro wrestling industry. The Tribal Chief is the reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, while The Usos are the Undisputed Tag Team Champions.

During a recent interview with BT Sport, Solo Sikoa revealed that there were initial plans for him to work alongside The Usos on the main roster, but it was nixed.

"At the end of the day, it's so easy to go back and say I'm [The Uso] brother, I'm their family... I want people to recognize me for me. I think before I started, before I debuted on TV- The creative were like 'We'll just put you with your brothers' and then the next meeting was like 'Let's see what you can do on your own' and I felt like that was a fire day," said Sikoa.

Solo Sikoa's last televised singles match was on the June 8 episode of NXT 2.0, where Grayson Waller defeated him. It'll be interesting to see what he does on the main roster when he debuts.

