Current WWE Star was originally planned to be put alongside The Usos following his debut 

Current NXT star Solo Sikoa was originally pitched to work alongside The Usos on the main roster before it was decided that he should perform as a singles competitor on NXT 2.0.

Sikoa made his WWE debut late last year and has been built as a strong competitor so far. While WWE surely acknowledges his ties to the Anoa'i family and The Usos, he isn't directly associated with the faction as of yet and has been given time to prosper on his own first.

Sikoa himself was glad that he wasn't immediately pitted alongside The Usos since it wouldn't have allowed him to create his own identity.

In a recent interview with BT Sport WWE, Solo Sikoa revealed nixed plans for his debut and what his sentiments were regarding the decision:

"At the end of the day, it's so easy to go back and say I'm [The Uso] brother, I'm their family. At the end of the day it's like, I don't want to be referred to as "their brother", "their cousin". I want people to recognize me for me. I think before I started, before I debuted on TV- The creative were like 'we'll just put you with your brothers' and then the next meeting was like 'Let's see what you can do on your own' and I felt like that was a fire day," said Sikoa.

Solo Sikoa could potentially join The Usos as part of The Bloodline

Reigns has been quite proud of his lineage and it would be no surprise if he is looking to push the boundaries of The Bloodline. Currently, The Bloodline holds six titles and if Sikoa is to make his way over to the main roster anytime soon, he could bring more gold to the family.

A healthy NXT run, followed by a strong main roster debut could prime Sikoa up as the next big thing in WWE later down the line.

