Former WWE star teases match with Edge in AEW: Is it realistically possible?

Edge instantly made it to the headlines when he thrillingly made his AEW debut. A former WWE star has since teased a matchup with Adam Copeland, and we will see if it's realistically possible.

After Edge had his 25th WWE anniversary celebration match with Sheamus, rumors started circulating that he was no longer under contract with the Stamford-based promotion and could join AEW soon. The stories were true, as The Rated-R Superstar debuted for Tony Khan's promotion at WrestleDream 2023.

Former WWE star Evan Bourne (now known as Matt Sydal) took to his Instagram story to tease a match with the Hall of Famer, also tagging All Elite Wrestling's official page on the platform. Fans may have wondered if this battle is possible.

While the match could potentially happen as both the stars in question currently work for AEW, it isn't likely to happen anytime soon as Adam Copeland will now seemingly feud with Christian Cage. He is also set to battle Luchasaurus in his first match for the promotion. However, fans might see the formal rivals feud again soon.

Recap of Edge in WWE before joining AEW

Edge had an impressive run in WWE since returning to the company in 2020. His first rival was none other than Randy Orton. The two had a memorable Last Man Standing match at WrestleMania 36 and also had a rematch at WrestleMania Backlash 2020, which was quoted as the "Greatest Wrestling Match of All Time."

The Rated-R Superstar then won the Royal Rumble match in 2021 and challenged for the Universal Championship in the main event of WrestleMania 37 alongside Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan. He and his wife, Beth Phoenix, had a memorable rivalry with The Miz and Maryse in 2021-22.

His last major rivalry involved him creating The Judgment Day, starting from his match with AJ Styles at WrestleMania 38. He later feuded with the faction he assembled and had a stellar Hell in a Cell match with Finn Balor at WrestleMania 39. His last bout was also perfect, considering he battled his long-time friend and wrestling veteran, Sheamus, on his 25th anniversary in Titanland.

