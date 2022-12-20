Former WWE Superstar announced for first wrestling match since release

Former WWE Superstar Danny Burch is ready to step inside the squared circle once again.

Martin Stone (FKA Danny Burch) appeared in a pre-taped vignette at Championship District Wrestling in Atlanta, Georgia. Burch called out wrestler August Artois for a match and the two will battle on January 15th.

Stone posted the promo on social media and noted that this has been a tough year for him:

"2022 has been a very interesting year for me," said Martin Stone. "I lost everything. Professionally and personally. I'm embarrassed to say it, but life started to look good through the bottom of a bottle. But then someone pulled me out of it. He claims he is a two-year vet, he claims he doesn't have to do anything else to get better. Yeah, I'm talking about you August Artois." [00:03 - 00:39]

He vowed to prove that everyone that has come before Artois in the wrestling business is more real than he will ever be:

"January 15th, I think I'm gonna take a little trip down to Georgia. But more importantly, on January 15th I think I'm gonna take a little trip to Championship District Wrestling. And I can show you the fact that every single person that has come before you is more real and more raw than you will ever be. January 15th sunshine, let's see if you can go one-on-one with the Guvnor." [01:05 - 01:32]

Martin Stone🇬🇧 @strongstylebrit How do you prepare for a man that's got nothing to lose and everything to gain?...ya can't!!! How do you prepare for a man that's got nothing to lose and everything to gain?...ya can't!!! https://t.co/dT69a8su1m

When was Danny Burch released by WWE

Danny Burch was released by WWE earlier this year on January 5th. He is a former NXT Tag Team Champion with Oney Lorcan, who was released by the company on November 4th, 2021.

Danny Burch and Oney captured the NXT Tag Team Championships from Breezango on October 21, 2020. WWE SmackDown announcer Pat McAfee interfered in the match and celebrated with the new champs after they picked up the victory.

WWE @WWE



is back, and he's celebrating with the NEW NXT Tag Team Champions @ONEYLORCAN & #WWENXT The #UndisputedERA ’s past has come back to haunt them! @PatMcAfeeShow is back, and he's celebrating with the NEW NXT Tag Team Champions @ONEYLORCAN & @strongstylebrit The #UndisputedERA’s past has come back to haunt them!@PatMcAfeeShow is back, and he's celebrating with the NEW NXT Tag Team Champions @ONEYLORCAN & @strongstylebrit! #WWENXT https://t.co/xpsfFiLxke

WWE has seen a change of leadership since Danny Burch was released. It will be interesting to see if Triple H has a role for wrestlers like Burch down the line.

Are you interested in watching Martin Stone versus August Artois? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

