Former WWE Superstar explains why he's happy despite not being used much in AEW

Shawn Spears and Jon Moxley

AEW star Shawn Spears recently sat down with Wrestlezone for an exclusive. He later posted a tweet highlighting the fact that he's happy despite some people belittling him all the time.

The tweet garnered a response from a fan who pointed out that Spears is doing nothing of worth in AEW. He took a shot at Spears and hinted that getting paid to do nothing in WWE didn't work out for him, but he's happy being in the same position in AEW.

Spears responded to the fan, and listed down the reasons why he is happy in his current position.

He stated that he runs a school four times a week, has the freedom to take appearances and bookings whenever he wishes to, and gets plenty of time to spend with his wife and dogs.

Spears' response to the fan

Spears' two-year stint on WWE's main roster as Tye Dillinger left a lot to be desired. He requested his WWE release in early 2019, and was granted the same on February 22, 2019.

He made his AEW debut at the promotion's first show, Doube Or Nothing, and participated in the pre-show Casino Battle Royale. Spears went on to feud with Cody Rhodes, and later Joey Janela.