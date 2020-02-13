Triple H reveals if Shayna Baszler has officially joined WWE RAW

Baszler's status is revealed following her attack on RAW

WWE EVP Triple H recently held a WWE media call and discussed a string of topics involving NXT.

Triple H commented on Shayna Baszler's status following her attack on Becky Lynch on RAW, and said that she's still an NXT talent, until the higher-ups arrange for her to jump ship to the main roster.

The Game also teased the possibility that WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch could come to NXT to return the favor after what happened on this week's RAW.

"As far as I'm concerned right now, Shayna is still an NXT talent until we make a deal for her to go somewhere else. Does that mean there's a moment where Becky comes hunting for Shayna or vice versa? I don't know yet. We'll see."

On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, Lynch successfully defended her RAW Women's title against Asuka in a hard-fought match.

Immediately after the match, former NXT Women's Champion Baszler came out of nowhere and launched a ruthless attack on "The Man".

The assault saw Shayna biting Lynch in the back of her neck, causing her to bleed, in an incredibly disturbing visual.

With Triple H making it known that Baszler is still in NXT, we are in for an interesting scenario as WrestleMania 36 looms closer.