Former WWE Superstar could finally return after more than 40 months to retire Edge

Edge was expected to retire from WWE this past week at SmackDown since the star himself noted that it was his final match on his current contract.

It appears that this was just his final match in Toronto, and now he will be pushing for his retirement match, which could come at WrestleMania 40 next April.

One star who is eager to be part of The Rated-R Superstar's final bout is former WWE Superstar Zack Ryder, who is now known as Matt Cardona. The former Intercontinental Champion is currently one of the biggest names on the independent scene but has teased a return to WWE several times.

Cardona tweeted the following last week, making it clear that he didn't want the SmackDown star to retire before he was able to make his return to the company.

Cardona noted that Edge needed to wait for him to "come home," which seems to be another reference to returning to WWE.

Will Matt Cardona ever return to WWE, and could he retire Edge?

Matt Cardona has worked with Edge in the past, and like many current and former WWE Superstars, he has spent his career idolizing the former 11-time world champion.

The Rated-R Superstar could choose whoever he wants to retire him and have a standout match in the process, but it comes down to whether or not WWE can convince Cardona to make his return.

It appears that the former superstar has been teasing a return for more than a year, but while his wife has returned and is a current champion, Cardona is continuing to make headlines for his work on the Independent circuit.

Cardona deserves to wrestle the WWE Hall of Famer before he retires from the business, but it's unclear if that match will take place in a WWE ring.

Do you think Cardona will retire The Rated-R Superstar? Share your thoughts in the comments section below...

