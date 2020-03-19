Former WWE Superstar is revealed as The Exalted One on AEW Dynamite; Attacks SCU

For months, there was speculation as to who The Exalted One was.

He finally debuted and attacked SCU on AEW Dynamite with the rest of The Dark Order.

The Exalted One is finally here (Pic Source: AEW)

For months, The Exalted One was teased on AEW. It was unclear who that was going to be, but it was finally revealed on the most recent episode of AEW Dynamite. Evil Uno and Grayson both entered the ring and proclaimed that The Exalted One was near until they were interrupted by Christopher Daniels.

The Exalted One Brodie Lee already making moves!! 😨 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/BBnTvoweN3 — The Exalted One on TNT (@AEWonTNT) March 19, 2020

Daniels insisted that The Exalted One wasn't real until the titantron came alive, and it was revealed to be former WWE Superstar Luke Harper. Harper, now going by Brodie Lee, saying that Christoper Daniels was very unsafe. Lee also said that Daniels would not go 'unpunished' and called him an 'out-of-touch old man.'

Brodie Lee then appeared behind Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian and attacked them with the rest of The Dark Order. Brodie Lee delivered a big boot to Daniels and utterly destroyed him. The Beaver Boys, Evil Uno, and Grayson left with their leader as SCU lay in the ring.

Brodie Lee's debut in AEW has come as a bit of a shocker. For months, the speculation seemed to hint that it was Matt Hardy who would be revealed as The Exalted One, but that seems to have been a misdirection.

Who will Brodie Lee and the rest of The Dark Order target in AEW? All shall be revealed in the months to come.