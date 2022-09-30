WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley reacts to wrestler paying tribute to him during show

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley has reacted to Sami Callihan paying tribute to him during Impact Wrestling's Victory Road,

The former WWE Champion has made a massive impact in professional wrestling with his risque moves and character work. The WWE Hall of Famer has had several gimmicks during his wrestling career. Dude Love, Mankind, and Cactus Jack are the different personalities of Foley. He created history in 1998 by becoming the first WWE Superstar to enter the Men's Royal Rumble match as three separate people.

On September 23rd last week, Impact Wrestling held its Victory Road show. The main event featured a Three-way 'Barbed-wire Massacre' match between Moose, Steve Maclin, and Sami Callihan. Mclin eventually emerged as the winner, despite the others' efforts.

Before this, Callihan made his way to the ring cosplaying as Mick Foley with a red and black checked flannel over the "Wanted" T-Shirt. Sami tweeted a picture of himself with the quote "Bang Bang" (Foley's catchphrase). The legend replied by appreciating the Impact star for the tribute.

"BANG BANG! Right back at you @TheSamiCallihan Thanks for the nod to #CactusJack," Mick Foley tweeted.

The last time we saw Foley wrestle in WWE was at the 2012 Men's Royal Rumble match. His final match was in 2015 at the OMEGA Night of A Champion event.

Fans react to Mick Foley's response to Sami Callihan

The wrestling world joined in on the conversation and appreciated the WWE Hall of Famer's response to the Impact star.

Fans also mentioned that they missed the hardcore sensation Cactus Jack.

The wrestling world also appreciated Sami for paying homage to the WWE Hall of Famer:

However, a few were not fans of Sami Callihan's cosplay.

The WWE Hall of Famer is the face of modern Hardcore Wrestling. While he doesn't wrestle anymore, his work has inspired generations of wrestlers.

What did you think of Sami Callihan paying homage to the WWE legend? Let us know in the comments section below.

