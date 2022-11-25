Former WWE Superstar reacts to a meme featuring him and Otis

Former WWE Superstar James Ellsworth has reacted to a meme featuring him and Monday Night RAW Superstar Otis.

Ellsworth's first appearance on TV was on the July 25, 2016 episode of the Red Brand, where he acted as an enhancement talent for Braun Strowman. He would end up developing a cult following due to his look and oddly inspiring quote, "Any man with two hands has a fighting chance."

James would end up getting involved in a WWE Championship feud between Dean Ambrose (AEW's Jon Moxley) and AJ Styles, and would even turn heel on Ambrose at one point. For the rest of his time in the company, he worked as a manager for Carmella.

The man who was mocked for his apparent lack of a chin by wrestlers and commentators was distinct in the Land of Giants due to his lean, everyman physique.

This was recently used in a viral meme, where the joke was about how people overeat during Thanksgiving, using him and Otis in two panels denoting a person before and after the holiday.

Since his WWE release in January 2018, James Ellworth has been active on the independent scene. He even made a one-off appearance at Impact Wrestling in 2018, taking on and losing to Eli Drake (aka LA Knight).

Otis shares the story of how WWE helped him through his dyslexia

WWE Superstar Otis recently opened up about his dyslexia on social media, describing how the company helped him through his condition.

The Alpha Academy member has been with the Stamford-based promotion since 2016. After a semi-successful run in NXT as part of Heavy Machinery with Tucker, the tag team was brought to the main roster. After the split, Otis would even go on to win the Money in the Bank briefcase in 2020, but lost it to The Miz when Tucker turned on him.

Otis is now again part of a popular tag team with Chad Gable, with the two having won the RAW Tag Team Championships.

The Tree Truck has been battling dyslexia since a young age. So when the company offered him reading classes, he jumped at the opportunity. He has now taken to Instagram to share the news that he has completed reading his first full book, Steven King's Pet Sematary. He even claimed that he prefers the book over the movie version.

"THANK YOU @wwe THANK YOU “KIMMY” Kim Swedberg for being the Best instructor and teacher Especially your patience with me hahahaha Onto the Next One….."

Is Stone Cold Steve Austin returning to face Brock Lesnar? A WWE Hall of Famer weighs in. Click here

Poll : 0 votes