Former WWE Superstar to return after 15 years and call out Randy Orton for WrestleMania 40 match? Checking the possibility

Randy Orton made his WWE comeback on the Road to WrestleMania 40. The Viper made his blockbuster in-ring return at the Survivor Series WarGames 2023. He had his first match in 18 months against Dominik Mysterio on Monday Night RAW. Orton appeared on SmackDown later that week and signed with the blue brand.

Though we won’t get an official announcement on Randy Orton’s WrestleMania 40 opponent till March 2024 (even that is based on speculation), it is possible that the 14-time World Champion could be called out for a blockbuster match by a former WWE Superstar.

The person in question is none other than Ken Anderson, formerly known as Mr. Kennedy. The former United States Champion discussed a possible return to WWE after 15 years during an interview with The A2theK Wrestling Show. Check out his comments below:

"[If the call came in 2024, would it be something you'd be interested in?] Yeah, it's definitely something that I'd think about it for sure. Yeah, never say never," Anderson said.

Mr. Kennedy and Randy Orton allegedly had beef during their time in WWE together, with the former loudmouth holding The Legend Killer responsible for his ouster from the Stamford-based company in 2009. While Orton did admit he refused to work with the former United States Champion, he did not advocate for his dismissal from the company.

Do Randy Orton and Mr. Kennedy still have beef with each other?

In the aforementioned interview, Mr. Kennedy, now known as Ken Anderson, said he and Randy Orton no longer have real-life heat with each other, noting he had a “very long, pretty cool discussion” with The Viper at a WWE show in Minneapolis a few years ago.

"I did talk to him, but let me say this: Nobody got me fired. I got me fired," Anderson said. "You know, like, as the years wore on, right? Because I was very bitter and upset for a few years. And that resentment was directed at the wrong place, and it should have been directed back at me. Because had I been doing all the right things, I would have never been in a position where one person's word could have any effect on my career." [H/T WrestlingInc]

