WWE to kick off 2024 with mega Roman Reigns feud involving top names? Analyzing why it must happen

WWE may have huge feuds in store for Roman Reigns in 2024. The Tribal Chief has been challenged to an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship by Randy Orton at the upcoming Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. The match has yet to be made official.

It is possible that The Viper’s challenge could lead to a blockbuster six-man tag team match also involving The Bloodline and two other top stars. The two persons in question are none other than CM Punk and Cody Rhodes.

Both Punk and Rhodes have teased going after The Tribal Chief and his title. Both men are set to compete in the 2024 Men’s Royal Rumble Match. Given Randy Orton’s history with both Punk and Rhodes, The Viper could team up with the two stars against Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and Jimmy Uso at a future WWE event.

It is worth mentioning that WWE is being extremely careful with the duration of singles matches featuring Orton. The Legend Killer has had two singles matches since returning to WWE at the Survivor Series WarGames 2023, and both have been short.

The tag team matches can allow the 14-time World Champion to share physicality with the rest of the opponents in the match-up, enabling him to protect his surgically repaired back and neck from frequent bumps and spots.

Roman Reigns to defend his title in a Fatal 4-Way Match at Royal Rumble 2024? Looking at the possibility

Roman Reigns' next televised title defense will most probably take place at the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. The Tribal Chief last defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the Crown Jewel 2023 Premium Live Event. He retained his title against LA Knight.

Even though Randy Orton wants a singles match against Reigns, The Viper’s back may not allow him to perform at the level he used to in the past. It is possible that Orton could compete against The Tribal Chief for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in a Fatal 4-Way Match also involving AJ Styles and LA Knight.

