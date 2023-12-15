CM Punk's entry into the WWE and Royal Rumble participation announcement has garnered a lot of cheers from fans. However, this may not bode well for Cody Rhodes, according to legendary journalist Bill Apter.

On the last episode of RAW, fans were treated to an epic promo segment involving Seth Rollins and Punk. The two superstars exchanged words back and forth, setting the foundation for a rivalry. Other than Punk signing with RAW, the biggest fallout from the night was his announcement that he would participate in the Royal Rumble match.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Bill Apter laid out his thoughts on what could happen at the match. The veteran explained how this could affect Cody Rhodes, who was sure to be looking to 'finish the story' by getting another shot at Roman Reigns.

"I'd do the first-time-ever Royal Rumble, where somehow both of them go over the top rope at the same time, and they get a choice of who to choose. And, of course, CM Punk will choose Seth Rollins. Cody will choose Roman Reigns. I don't know what those two left in the ring at this point. I am gonna say that it is probably gonna be Punk if they are the last two guys. Unfortunate for Cody because you know Cody has been in a top top spot. But now Punk has come in, and the whole field of play has changed." [6:05 onwards]

Another WWE Superstar wants to face CM Punk

While the Second City Saint is currently embroiled in a feud with Seth Rollins, Grayson Waller also wants a piece of him down the line.

Speaking with Justin LaBar of Busted Open Radio, Waller stated that he wanted to test himself against the legend inside the ring and on the mic.

"I want to test myself against him. Not just in the ring, but on the mic because that guy's one of the best of all time... So I appreciate what you've done for the business, but I'm not here to be your fanboy, I'm here to be a competitor," he said.

Expand Tweet

Whether Grayson Waller gets his wish to face CM Punk or not is something only time will tell.

If you use any quotes from the first half, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

What happened to little Nicholas who teamed up with Braun Strowman all those years ago? Find out right here.