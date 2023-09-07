Former WWE superstar to return after 9 years and win the World Heavyweight Championship? Exploring the possibility 

Rumour has it that a former WWE Superstar could make a comeback to the Stamford-based promotion after nearly nine years. The superstar in question is none other than CM Punk.

As you may know, Punk's contract was recently terminated by AEW after an alleged backstage brawl with Jack Perry. Since then, fans have been speculating about the former AEW World Champion's return to WWE.

Expand Tweet

Punk was one of the top names and an integral part of the Stamford-based company before his exit in 2014. However, following the recent turn of events, it wouldn't be surprising if The Best in the World finally returns to his old hunting ground shortly.

Given the sports entertainment giant is set to host Survivor Series 2023 in Punk's hometown of Chicago, a potential return of the former MITB winner at the event would be perfect.

If that is indeed the case, then Punk could chase the World Heavyweight Championship following his comeback. Given his caliber and credentials, The Voice of Voiceless could even go on to prevail over his challenger and become the new champion.

Wrestling veteran doesn't think CM Punk will return to WWE

While wrestling fans have been speculating about CM Punk's potential WWE return, wrestling veteran Booker T doesn't think that the former ECW Champion will make a comeback to the Stamford-based company.

Speaking on The Hall of Fame podcast, the veteran said:

"No, I don't think so at all. I don't see that happening. Go back and look at some of CM Punk's quotes about WWE over the last seven-eight years. Nothing, man, nothing nothing positive. And my thing was I always said, you never know when you might want to cross that bridge again. You just never know. And to think that that might be the company you're gonna stay at forever, that's kinda like wishful thinking."

Expand Tweet

While Booker T doesn't think that Punk will make a comeback to the company, one can never say never when it comes to pro wrestling. Will The Voice of the Voiceless mend fences with the Stamford-based promotion and make a comeback in the coming days? Only time will tell.

What should be next for CM Punk? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Will Brandi Rhodes return to the ring? We asked her here.