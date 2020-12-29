Former WWE Superstar reveals how he broke Hulk Hogan's tooth [Exclusive]

Hulk Hogan is one of the biggest stars in the history of pro wrestling. The Hulkster won titles everywhere he went and is best remembered as the face of Hulkamania as well as later reinventing himself as a heel during his run in WCW as a member of the NWO. Hogan returned to WWE after Vince McMahon bought out WCW and later had a run in TNA Wrestling.

Hulk Hogan is a six time WWE Champion and a six time WCW World Heavyweight Champion. He's also a two time WWE Hall of Famer.

Jacques Rougeau reveals how he once broke Hulk Hogan's tooth

On the latest edition of SK Wrestling's Inside SKoop, former WWE Superstar Jacques Rougeau recalled an angle between him and Hulk Hogan in Montreal. Rougeau revealed how he punched Hogan, after the latter got out of a limousine at the airport, and ended up breaking Hogan's tooth:

"Hogan was very good with adapting his style to who he'd have to work with, like you were saying. An example was when he came to Montreal and worked with me. I did a hell of an angle with him in Montreal and it was amazing, we were at the airport. Well at first we started in Atlanta, Georgia. He came and he slapped me so hard on the head, holy mackerel. And then when I came back to Montreal and he came to do the show against me, he got out of the limousine at the airport and I sneaked a fast one on him and I slapped him and I broke his tooth out of the adrenaline and all that."

Jacques Rougeau also discussed how big of a fan of Hulk Hogan he was during Inside SKoop. Rougeau also spoke about his experience sharing a locker room with Hulk Hogan. You can check it out HERE.

If any quotes are used from this article, please add a H/T to SK Wrestling.