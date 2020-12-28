"It was so impressive" - Jacques Rougeau opens up about being in the same locker room as Hulk Hogan (Exclusive)

Hulk Hogan is one of the most recognizable stars in pro wrestling history. A massive star no matter which promotion he was signed to, the Hulkster also helped revolutionize pro wrestling in the 80s during the peak on Hulkamania.

In a recent chat with SK Wrestling, pro wrestling legend Jacques Rougeau opened up about his experience sharing a locker room with Hulk Hogan.

Jacques Rougeau opens up about his experience with Hulk Hogan

Former WWE Superstar Jacques Rougeau aka The Mountie has been a guest on SK Wrestling's Inside SKoop throughout December. On the latest episode of Inside SKoop, Jacques Rougeau and host Dr. Chris Featherstone discussed the legendary Hulk Hogan.

Speaking about Hulk Hogan, Jacques Rougeau revealed how after first signing with WWE, he was awestruck after meeting Hogan backstage in the dressing room:

"I remember when we were first talking to go to WWF [now WWE], Raymond and I, and we were coming to Hulk Hogan and just meeting him in the dressing room and sitting with him in the same dressing room was, it was so impressive."

Jacques Rougeau also described how the boys all wanted to be on the same show as Hogan because everyone knew it would be a sold out show and a good time:

"And I remember being in the territory, every night three towns were running around the world, on the same night it was three towns and we were always coming in to see the booking sheet, when coming into the dressing room on the wall, to see if Hulk was on your card. If Hulk was on your card, you know it was sold out, you know it was going to be a great evening. Although I was a companion in the dressing room and a partner in the business, I was a mark. I was a groupie of him [Hulk Hogan] and just sitting in the same dressing room as him was amazing."

