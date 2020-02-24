Former WWE Superstar reveals he was "petrified" when he left to sign for AEW

Shawn Spears revealed he was unsure before leaving WWE for AEW

Shawn Spears recently sat down with Chris Van Vliet for an interview on the latter's YouTube channel. During the interview, Spears discussed what it was like leaving WWE to sign with All Elite Wrestling and what the change was like.

Spears said that the difference between WWE and AEW was "night and day" for him, saying that he was happier in AEW. He went on to say that the most difficult part about leaving the WWE, for him, was taking that first step. Spears described what it was like wanting to leave and why he was also scared that leaving WWE may not work out for him:

But I’ll be honest with you, I was scared that it wouldn’t. I was petrified to leave. That was the only place I wanted to be since I was a kid. And then you’re making really good money, and your wife works there, and you’re sitting there going ‘Am I doing the right thing?’ You question yourself a million times. H/T: WrestleZone

Spears went on to say that the entire process of deciding to leave the WWE took him around six months. He then signed with AEW and made his debut at Fyter Fest in 2019, coming out after Cody's match with Darby Allin and attacking him with a steel chair which ended up busting Cody open.

Spears went on to cement himself as a heel in AEW and partnered up with the legendary Tully Blanchard, as his manager. He then faced Cody in a singles match at All Out and despite a good showing on his part, he ended up losing the match.

You can check out Chris Van Vliet's interview with Shawn Spears below: