Recently released WWE Superstar Sarah Logan has been in the news for various reasons ever since she was let go by WWE. While there were initial rumors of her signing back with the company, she revealed that she has decided to step away from the world of wrestling for the foreseeable future.

It was a couple of weeks ago when Sarah Logan and her husband, WWE Superstar Erik, (one-half of the Viking Raiders on Monday Night RAW) announced that she is pregnant.

Sarah Logan recently took to Twitter to reveal a bizarre dream that she had about Triple H and NXT Superstar Keith Lee:

I had a dream where I wrestled @RealKeithLee in an obstacle course wrestling match and @TripleH was on commentary. Keith was to big to do some of the obstacles, ppfffttt

An obstacle course wrestling match? Sounds like an interesting gimmick match!

Sarah Logan's WWE career

After making several non-wrestling appearances for WWE, Sarah Logan signed with the company in 2016 and joined NXT. She would soon go on to make her main roster debut in 2017 alongside Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan as the Riott Squad.

The faction was unable to be successful and the trio was split-up in 2019. Sarah Logan had certain impressive moments and matches as a singles Superstar but failed to make any massive impact.

In April 2020, Sarah Logan was one of several WWE Superstars who were released from their contracts by WWE as part of the COVID-19 budget cuts. After months of uncertainty over her WWE career, Sarah Logan and Erik announced that they will be becoming parents soon.

As for the bizarre dream shared by Sarah Logan, it is to be seen whether her husband Erik, or the NXT Double Champion Keith Lee, respond to it.