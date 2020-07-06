Erik announces his wife and former WWE Superstar Sarah Logan is pregnant

Sarah Logan was released from WWE earlier this year in April.

Sarah Logan and Erik will soon be becoming parents.

Hearty congratulations to the couple

One half of The Viking Raiders, Erik just made a huge announcement through his Twitter revealing that his wife and recently released WWE Superstar Sarah Logan is pregnant.

Here's what Erik wrote on his Twitter account -

Sarah is pregnant!!!!! I’m gonna be a father!!!!

It was yesterday when Sarah Logan took to her Instagram to reveal that she'll be making a huge announcement.

Everyone has been asking what's happening next in my life and I'm here to tell ya I have a HUGE announcement TOMORROW!! I'll let you know when @thewildandfreetv episode drops!!!

Sarah Logan's WWE career

Sarah Logan made her WWE debut in 2014. It was in 2017 when she debuted on the main roster alongside Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan as one-third of The Riott Squad. While the faction had several rivalries, it did not turn out to be very successful and WWE broke them up in 2019.

Advertisement

Earlier this year in April, Sarah Logan was one of the several WWE Superstars to be released by the company as a cost-cutting measure. Sarah Logan recently revealed that she has decided to step away from wrestling for the foreseeable future and is focusing on other things and exploring herself.

"A lot has changed in my life recently and I have stepped away from wrestling for the foreseeable future. Wrestling is all I've known since I was 17 so it's time I let myself focus on other things and explored other parts of myself.My Instagram is going to be different but I promise it will always reflect me. So if you wanna take this crazy ride then buckle up because things have been moving faster than I can keep up.My efforts have been on @thewildandfreetv and that's the best way to keep up. We're releasing some awesome content. I don't say this enough but I appreciate you guys and hope to see ya down the line."

We at Sportskeeda congratulate Sarah Logan and Erik for this massive next step in their lives!