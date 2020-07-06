Sarah Logan to make a big announcement about her future, Erik comments

Sarah Logan was recently released from WWE, but there has been a lot of speculation about her future.

Her husband Erik also hyped up his wife's impending announcement with a tweet.

Sarah Logan took to her Instagram handle to reveal that she would be making a huge announcement on The Wild and Free TV regarding the next move in her life.

Here's what Sarah Logan wrote in her Instagram post:

Everyone has been asking what's happening next in my life and I'm here to tell ya I have a HUGE announcement TOMORROW!! I'll let you know when @thewildandfreetv episode drops!!!

Sarah Logan's husband Erik of The Viking Raiders also hyped up his wife's impending announcement with the following tweet:

People keep asking us "what is Sarah doing next??" Find out TOMORROW on thewildandfreetv when she makes her official announcement !!

Sarah Logan's status

Sarah Logan was one of the many Superstars released in April. The former Riott Squad member recently revealed that she had stepped away from wrestling for the foreseeable future.

Sarah Logan, who has been wrestling since the age of 17, intends on focussing her attention on other aspects of her life.

"A lot has changed in my life recently and I have stepped away from wrestling for the foreseeable future. Wrestling is all I've known since I was 17 so it's time I let myself focus on other things and explored other parts of myself.My Instagram is going to be different but I promise it will always reflect me. So if you wanna take this crazy ride then buckle up because things have been moving faster than I can keep up.My efforts have been on @thewildandfreetv and that's the best way to keep up. We're releasing some awesome content. I don't say this enough but I appreciate you guys and hope to see ya down the line."

Logan joined the WWE in 2014, and she made her main roster debut in 2017 as part of the Riott Squad alongside Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan.

WWE broke up the faction in April 2019 as all three members embarked to have runs as singles competitors. As noted earlier, Logan was released from the company as part of the company's budget cuts.

There were reports that WWE had planned on using her on TV during the 90-day no-compete phase. There were also rumors going around that she could be one of the Superstars who gets rehired. However, Logan seems to be done with wrestling for some time, and it'll be interesting to see what she decides to do next in her life.