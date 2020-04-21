Paul Heyman.

This latest episode of RAW had many odd moments and one of the most surprising of the lot was Sarah Logan being mentioned on a few occasions during the show.

Dave Meltzer revealed on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio that the original plan was for Logan to appear on RAW. However, someone backstage canceled her appearance due to an undisclosed reason.

Logan, just like most other main roster talents, has a 90-day no-compete clause in her contract for which she would be paid the downside guarantee. The idea is to use some talents during the 90 days, however, there may not be any plans of rehiring the released talents at the moment. Logan and Drake Maverick are two Superstars who could be booked before they leave the company for good.

Logan was originally scripted to appear on the show but WWE changed the plan after the show went on air.

Meltzer revealed the following:

Sarah Logan was actually supposed to be on the show at one or two points on the show, and they were mentioning her name. So the deal is that for some of these talents, and Drake Maverick is another one since they are getting paid for 90 days some of them will continue to be booked. So if Sarah Logan was on the show, which she was not, but she was in fact scripted to be on the show, and after the show started she was taken off the show, don't ask me why, but people were like, 'Why do they keep talking about her?', the mentality is that they can use her for another 90 days and she was going to be on the show and then somebody made the call that she was not going to be one the show while they had all the scripting where they kept mentioning her name. So, that's the Sarah Logan story. She was not rehired, that's not to say she won't but however but I don't think she will be.

Sarah Logan had her arm broken by Shayna Baszler during last week's episode of RAW and she was subsequently one of the talents cut by the company during the recent spree of releases.

As we had reported yesterday via Fightful, rumors were floating around about Logan possibly getting re-signed. While it's a possibility, we don't expect it to happen anytime soon.

Logan, however, should be used in some capacity until her 90-day clause in the contract comes to an end.