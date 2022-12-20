Former WWE Superstar says he is open to returning at the 2023 Royal Rumble

The Royal Rumble match has always been known to throw a few surprises into the mix. One former WWE Superstar recently said he is open to appearing at next year's event, that being Maven.

The 46-year-old's most notable moment in World Wrestling Entertainment came at the 2002 Royal Rumble. The then-rookie shocked fans after he eliminated The Undertaker from the marquee battle royal.

Appearing at a virtual signing for K & S WrestleFest, the former Hardcore Champion was asked if he would be open to featuring in the match once again:

"Of course I would [be in the 2023 Royal Rumble if WWE asked me to]. Of course." H/T Post Wrestling

The winner of the Royal Rumble match has a guaranteed world title match in the main event of WrestleMania. The male and female winners of this year's matches were Ronda Rousey and Brock Lesnar.

WWE reportedly has unique plans for the Royal Rumble match

Usually, the popular match has 30 superstars competing in the contest. However, it has been reported that the company may be looking to change things up for the event when it takes place on January 28th.

According to a recent report from Xero News, company higher-ups are considering for the match to have 40 participants as it looks to accommodate its stacked roster:

"Hearing 40 Person Rumble still under discussion. If used will only be for Mens. Still yet to be finalised. If finalised will be announced first two weeks of January."

The last time WWE had 40 superstars in a Royal Rumble match was in the 2011 version of the Premium Live Event. Mexican star Alberto Del Rio came through as the victor.

Which male and female star do you want to see win the 2023 Royal Rumble match? Let us know in the comments section below.

