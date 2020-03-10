Former WWE Superstar Taz claims he intentionally injured opponents

Don't cross this former WWE Superstar

In WWE history there are a large number of Superstars who you wouldn't want to meet down a dark alley in the middle of the night in 'real life.'

Without question, one of those names would be the former WWE Tag Team and Hardcore Champion, Taz.

After a memorable debut at Royal Rumble in 2000 with a win against Kurt Angle, The Human Suplex machine spent nine years with the company in various guises, feuding with the likes of Jerry Lawler and Jim Ross.

He solidified a reputation he'd already established in ECW and other promotions for being a hard-hitting, no-nonsense kind of athlete.

While that's great in the respect that it leaves no room for doubt and very few grey areas - you always knew where you stood with Taz, as it's fair to say that it might not always have been easy to be standing across the ring from him if you'd previously done something to irk him.

If that wasn't already evident enough, Taz, now 52 and working as part of the AEW broadcast team, recently confirmed as much in truly sensational style, going as far as admitting that on occasion he had intentionally injured opponents who 'provoked' him.

He did qualify this by saying such an instance was 'extremely rare', and that he wouldn't have enjoyed such career longevity otherwise, but it does make you spare a thought for anyone who may have been on the receiving end of any such punishment.

