WWE rejected Superstar's idea to confront Triple H and McMahon family on RAW

Triple H and the McMahons addressed the WWE Universe in December 2018

Matt Hardy has revealed that he pitched an idea to confront Triple H, Vince McMahon, Shane McMahon and Stephanie McMahon on an episode of WWE RAW.

The infamous segment, which took place one night after the 2018 TLC pay-per-view, saw Triple H and the three McMahon family members announce that they were taking back control of RAW and SmackDown, while they also promised to listen to the opinions of the WWE Universe.

Baron Corbin then interrupted the authority figures, leading to a match with Kurt Angle, but the segment would have been very different if Hardy had his way.

Speaking to PW Insider’s Mike Johnson, the WWE legend said he wanted to appear and question the McMahons’ promises to the fans.

“They were going to say like, ‘What do you want? Do you want your release? Do you want to get fired? Whatever?’ No, I want to stay [on] the show because I feel like you guys are going back on your word with what you're telling the people. You're not listening to them.”

Hardy added that he wanted a 15-minute segment, called The Broken Block, where he would work with underused Superstars, such as Apollo Crews and Chad Gable, and help them receive television time whilst he could perform as “Broken” Matt Hardy.

In the end, WWE opted to use Corbin in the segment and Hardy did not return to television until The Hardy Boyz reunited on SmackDown in February 2019.