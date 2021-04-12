Former WWE Superstar wants dream match against Roman Reigns

Former WWE Superstar CaZXL, fka Big Cass, recently revealed his dream opponents, naming one WWE legend and one current champion.

Enzo and Cass were one of the most popular tag teams in WWE when they were called up to the main roster. However, the decision to split them up later on hurt both men's careers and neither are with WWE anymore. Both men were released from WWE in 2018.

The Hannibal TV recently spoke to CaZXL. During the interview, the former WWE Superstar was asked about his dream opponents in wrestling. He named Roman Reigns and The Undertaker:

"You know, I've never gotten to wrestle The Undertaker. That's a dream match of mine. I've never gotten a chance to wrestle Roman Reigns one on one. So those are two matches, you know, I'd really like to have for sure, one on one."

Former WWE star CaZXL on potentially wrestling AEW's Lance Archer

Later on in the interview, CaZXL was asked whether he'd be interested in a match with AEW's Lance Archer. The former WWE star said that a match against Archer would be something he'd love to do if the opportunity arrived:

"For sure, I'd love to face Lance Archer. I think that would be hard-hitting, a really, really good match. If that opportunity presents itself, I'm all on board. Until then I'm going to be focused on SWE and my shows coming up. But yeah, working with Lance Archer would be really really fun. I think there are a lot of things me and him could do together that would be really hard-hitting and fun and the fans would really enjoy a big man match."

