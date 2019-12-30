Former WWE Superstar is willing to return and reunite his tag-team with SmackDown Superstar

Bobby Roode is on SmackDown

Former Impact Wrestling World Champion James Storm has made an interesting statement in regards to wanting to come back to WWE. The top Superstar who is currently working with NWA and has held the National Championship in the past responded to a fan on Twitter making it clear that he is looking to return.

WWE recently put out a video of the top 5 surprise appearances on NXT which featured James Storm on NXT. When a fan replied stating that he would love to see a Beer Money reunion in WWE, Storm replied by saying that it is up to the POWERS that be.

Up to the POWERS that be 👍 — James Storm (@JamesStormBrand) December 29, 2019

Current SmackDown Superstar Bobby Roode and James Storm were part of one of the most popular tag teams in Impact Wrestling. The two went by the name Beer Money Inc. and have held the Impact Tag Team Championships on multiple occasions.

Even though James Storm joined NXT in 2015, it was a short-lived stint as The Cowboy returned to Impact in 2016 where he reformed Beer Money Inc. With Bobby Roode joining WWE after his run with Impact, it has been years since these two men have shared the ring as a tag team and we would certainly love to see them reunite in WWE.

