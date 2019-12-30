WWE Rumors: Possible backstage reason Roman Reigns will not agree to turn heel

Shiven Sachdeva FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Rumors Published Dec 30, 2019

Dec 30, 2019 IST SHARE

Roman Reigns and Vince McMahon

Roman Reigns has finally become the babyface WWE always wanted him to be - not just cheered by young kids, but all demographics of the audience. While The Big Dog is currently busy feuding with King Corbin, reports have stated that he is set to face The Fiend at WrestleMania 36.

On a recent edition of Wade Keller's podcast on PWtorch, a fan asked if having Daniel Bryan defeat The Fiend at the Royal Rumble and face a heel Roman Reigns at WrestleMania would be a good idea.

Keller responded by saying that he thinks a heel Roman Reigns against a triumphant babyface World Champion Daniel Bryan would be tremendous. Although he further adds that he doesn't believe Reigns turning heel now would be as red-hot as it would have been a few years back.

He also stated why Roman Reigns himself wouldn't want to turn heel:

He will be a very good heel if he gets into it. But he could be like John Cena or other babyfaces, and be like 'I genuinely don't want to let down my fans'.

There are fans still reeling from Bayley's heel turn. Maybe Roman just doesn't want to do it because of all the good stuff he does in charity and it will just get too confusing or hard to split those personalities.

(Please link this article and give H/T credit to SportsKeeda if you use the quotes)

Keller also says that Roman Reigns might be content in the position he currently is in and has settled into a situation similar to Randy Orton. There is also a chance that WWE is just laying low with Roman Reigns and waiting for the perfect time to start pushing him in a big way again.

Also Read: More unfortunate backstage news for The Miz