WWE Rumors: More unfortunate backstage news for The Miz

Published Dec 27, 2019

The Miz

The former WWE Champion The Miz may have signed a new multi-deal contract with the company, but it doesn't look like he will be receiving a push anytime soon.

As per the latest Observer, it is revealed that The Miz is slated to take the pin in his upcoming triple threat match against Baron Corbin and Daniel Bryan to determine the next challenger for Bray Wyatt's Universal Championship.

Here is what Cagesideseats has stated:

The Miz is involved likely to take the fall to protect Baron Corbin from having to do so.

It is clear that the company is viewing Baron Corbin as more of an asset than The Miz, which is a bit perplexing.

While Corbin is a great heel, The Miz has truly shined as a babyface and has been one of the most important Superstar in WWE's mid-card over the years. It had been earlier reported that even though The Miz has become a key part in the ongoing saga between Wyatt and Bryan, he wasn't expected to win his bout against Bray Wyatt at TLC and is merely a supporting character in the feud.

Even though The Miz finally got the spotlight back on him during the run-up to TLC, it looks like he will again be pushed back since Daniel Bryan made his return.

Many fans were surprised that The Miz was potrayed as absolutely no threat to Bray Wyatt, in a match that did not even last more than 7 minutes and the majority of the match saw Wyatt 'no-sell' Miz's attacks.

While The Miz has time and again proven how valuable to the company, it is rather unfortunate that WWE does not see him as anything more than an enhancement talent as of now.

