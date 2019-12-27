WWE Rumors: Backstage details on plans for Bray Wyatt's Royal Rumble match

Run!

The Fiend Bray Wyatt has managed to capture the imagination of the entire WWE Universe ever since Wyatt made his return as The Fiend. After winning the Universal Championship from Seth Rollins at Crown Jewel, Wyatt has successfully defended his Championship against Daniel Bryan at Survivor Series.

The Observer has reported that The Fiend will be taking on Daniel Bryan yet again at the upcoming Royal Rumble PPV.

Daniel Bryan will be taking on King Corbin and The Miz in a triple threat match to determine the next challenger for Wyatt's title on this week's SmackDown.

Here is what Cagesideseats (via WON) stated:

Daniel Bryan is expected to win the shot at Bray Wyatt and the Universal championship at Royal Rumble.

Daniel Bryan had been absent from WWE for a few weeks ever since The Fiend had dragged him down the ring and pulled out his hair. However, the former WWE Champion returned at TLC when he ambushed Bray Wyatt after his match with The Miz.

Daniel Bryan vs The Fiend

Shedding his long hair and iconic beard, Bryan has returned to his 'American Dragon' look with close cropped hair and no beard. The leader of the Yes Movement explained that he is a new version of himself who is not just a 'brand' and is willing to do whatever it takes to bring down The Fiend.

While The Miz has been an important part of the ongoing story between Bryan and Wyatt, it makes sense to keep him out of the title picture for now and solely focus on the blood feud between The Fiend at Daniel Bryan.

With rumors suggesting that WWE is planning Roman Reigns vs Bray Wyatt for WrestleMania, it is almost certain that Bryan will not be winning the Universal Championship at Royal Rumble.

