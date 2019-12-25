WWE Rumors: Major push planned for 2-time US Champion on return

Samoa Joe has been out of action for a few months owing to a hand injury. However, the man who was one of the most despicable heels in WWE has carved another niche for himself by becoming a commentator on RAW.

However, it looks like the former US Champion's spell at the announce booth will be coming to an end soon as the Superstar is about to make his in-ring return soon. Cagesideseats has reported that a major push is being planned for Samoa Joe.

Samoa Joe is expected to get a big push upon his return to the ring, which will be any time now.

Joe had suffered from a broken thumb injury and could be seen wearing a cast during his appearances on WWE Backstage or the PPV pre-shows. However, the cast has now come off and given his altercation with Seth Rollins and AOP on this week's RAW, it is clear that Joe will be making his in-ring return soon, and likely as a babyface.

Joe last wrestled on the September 9th edition of Monday Night RAW, and it will be exciting to see the former NXT Champion back in the ring after such a long sabbatical.

Samoa Joe as a babyface?

Samoa Joe has been a heel throughout his run in WWE even though he always found the support of the fans.

With Seth Rollins and AOP serving as the top heels on RAW, it would be a great idea to turn a fan-favourite like Joe into a babyface who could join hands with Kevin Owens and Rey Mysterio - two men who are already involved in feuds with The Architect.

Do you think Samoa Joe deserves to get a major push? Tell us in the comments section!

