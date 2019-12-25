WWE Rumors: Backstage details on Brock Lesnar's future

Shiven Sachdeva FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News Published Dec 25, 2019

Dec 25, 2019 IST SHARE

Brock Lesnar

The current WWE Champion Brock Lesnar is a man who does what he wants. The Beast Incarnate has not been seen on WWE television since his victory over Rey Mysterio at Survivor Series.

While the WWE Universe has grown used to Lesnar not being a full-time part of RAW even as Champion, there is some good news for his fans. Cageside Seats has reported that there are plans to bring back Brock Lesnar early next year.

The Observer notes that Brock Lesnar will be back soon. It should be early in the new year.

There has been a lot of speculation in regards to who The Beast Incarnate will be facing at the Royal Rumble. Given that his feud with Rey Mysterio has seemingly concluded, one of the names that could face Lesnar is Cain Velasquez.

There have been reports suggesting that Kevin Owens or Randy Orton are being considered to take on the WWE Champion at the upcoming Royal Rumble PPV.

Even though it looked like Lesnar was going to remain absent from Monday Night RAW up until Royal Rumble, there is a chance that the former Universal Champion may make his return on RAW ahead in the run up to the PPV.

Brock Lesnar has succesfully defended his WWE Championship against Cain Velasquez and Rey Mysterio since he won it from Kofi Kingston on the first episode of SmackDown on FOX in a matter of seconds.

Royal Rumble is one of the biggest PPVs of the year and the starting point for the road to WrestleMania. So it having Lesnar return early in 2020 will help set up a feud for him for Royal Rumble.

Advertisement

﻿Who would you like to see face Brock Lesnar at Royal Rumble? Tell us in the comments section!

Also Read: Reason why Vince McMahon doesn't want to push 2 former Champions