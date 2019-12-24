WWE Rumors: Reason why Vince McMahon doesn't want to push 2 former Champions

Shiven Sachdeva FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Rumors Published Dec 24, 2019

Dec 24, 2019 IST SHARE

Vince McMahon

There have been some reports suggesting that Vince McMahon is not happy with The Revival and wants to make them a comedy act going forward.

WrestlingNews.co have reported that the reason why the Chairman doesn't want to push these two Superstars is that he is not happy with their decision to not re-sign with WWE. They also stated that Vince was never a fan of their old-school wrestling style and he hasn't seen their work in NXT.

Vince expected them to sign new contracts by now and they haven’t so this is what he wants to do with them. He wants to lock people in months before their contracts expire and if they don’t want to play ball then he’s going to push them as comedy guys.

As per the report, Vince doesn't see anything special in the two former Tag Team Champions and isn't a fan of their gimmick either.

Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder are not only former NXT Tag Team Champions but have also held gold on the main roster. While they were one of the most dominant tag teams on the black and yellow brand, they have merely remained side acts on the main roster, be it as part of Shane McMahon's group or Baron Corbin's entourage.

Both Dawson and Wilder have made it clear on multiple occasions that they are not going to re-sign with WWE when their contracts expire. The two even posted a photo with an AEW Tag Team on their social media leading to speculation.

Future of The Revival?

The Revival will certainly be a great fit on NWA Powerrr as their old-school technical wrestling will mesh well with the style of NWA more than it does with WWE. Whether they end up in NWA or AEW is mere speculation at this point.

Also Read: WWE preventing top Superstar from joining AEW