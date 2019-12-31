Former WWE Tag Team Champion has been talking to NJPW officials (Exclusive)

Lennard Surrao Published Dec 31, 2019

Dec 31, 2019

The wrestling landscape isn't how it used to be a few decades ago. There was a time when WWE was the dream destination for every aspiring pro wrestler, and to a certain degree, it still is for many talents. However, these days, a talented pro wrestler is spoiled for choice.

Former WWE Tag Team Champion Fred Rosser, AKA Darren Young opened up about his plans for 2020 in the second episode of Sportskeeda's The Rosser Rewind, hosted by the Korey Gunz.

Rosser revealed that he has never toured Southeast Asia and intends on wrestling for New Japan Pro-Wrestling in 2020.

The pro wrestling veteran has been in talks with NJPW, but that isn't his only option in Asia. Rosser also stated that he could wrestle for Singapore Pro Wrestling in the future.

Rosser recently had to cancel his trip to Singapore due to a few matches in the United States, but he is hoping that his Asian excursion comes to fruition in the new year.

For me in 2020, my ultimate goal, I've never toured anywhere in South East Asia. So, I'm looking to hopefully maybe to do New Japan Pro Wrestling, I've been talking to them a little bit.

Maybe Singapore Pro Wrestling. I actually sacrificed my first-time-ever wrestling trip to Singapore to wrestle November 23rd, this past November 23rd for my trainer. It was actually a tough match I actually just posted it on my Instagram account. Highlights from my match in New Jersey, New York area where again, I sacrificed a trip to Singapore.

