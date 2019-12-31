Mark Henry almost hit a WWE Legend in the face after he kissed him on his cheeks at a party

Mark Henry.

Mark Henry is a no-nonsense guy. Everyone knows that about the usually honest and straightforward WWE Hall of Famer. Henry is also very particular about one thing - he doesn't like it when someone comes up from behind and pats him on the back.

On the second episode of Sportskeeda's The Rosser Rewind hosted by Korey Gunz, Fred Rosser, AKA Darren Young opened up about the difficulties faced by the big men of the business such as Mark Henry and Big Show.

He revealed that Mark Henry is very particular about his personal space and that he doesn't like it when fans come up to him and pat him on the back. Henry feels like a pet when someone does that to him.

One thing about Mark Henry is, he doesn't like to, don't come up to Mark Henry and like pat him on the back because he says, 'Don't put your hands on me, I'm not your pet.' He feels like he's a special attraction, being pet like a dog. I would always see fans at the airport, and you know surrounding him, they are harmless you know, I always get tickled, I would take out my phone and record just for my personal use and my own laughter. I would always see it and I would be telling to myself, don't do it, don't do it, and then they would come up behind Mark Henry, pat him on the back or grab him on the back and he'd say, 'Hey man, get your damn hands off me, I ain't your damn pet', and I would just crack up laughing .Anytime, Korey, you see Mark Henry, do not come from behind and start patting him on the back because he might swing on you.

Rosser also revealed an amazing story of how Henry came very close to punching Pat Patterson in the face after the WWE Legend sneaked up from the back and kissed Henry on his cheeks. Henry, of course, didn't hit the veteran, as it's the likeable Pat Patterson we're talking about here!

I remember one time, at a WrestleMania after-party. Pat Patterson, Mark Henry and I with his family were all sitting at this table at the after-party and Pat Patterson came up behind Mark Henry and then kissed him on the cheek and Mark turned around and he swung. Almost hit Pat Patterson in the face, and Mark said, 'Pat, you are lucky it's you.' (laughs). If it wasn't for Pat, whoever kissed him would have been KOed!

