Veteran Superstar confirms that he will call Triple H and talk about returning to WWE after 2 years (Exclusive)

Lennard Surrao FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Exclusive Published Dec 30, 2019

Dec 30, 2019 IST SHARE

Triple H.

Sportskeeda's The Rosser Rewind podcast series featuring Fred Rosser, AKA Darren Young, and host Korey Gunz dropped its second episode and as expected, it ended up being an engaging hour of revelations and stories relating to WWE, pro wrestling and WrestleMania 30.

While the episode particularly revisited the events from the 30th edition of WrestleMania, Fred Rosser also touched upon other notable topics as well.

Host Korey Gunz asked Rosser about his thoughts on the WWE returns and the eventual rise of Drew McIntyre and Jinder Mahal of the faction formerly known as 3MB.

Rosser shared his views about the aforementioned WWE comebacks before revealing his desire to work with the company again.

The veteran pro wrestler said that he may just call Triple H and talk to The Game regarding how he could come back and contribute to the company, which he left in the October of 2017.

Rosser is willing to work with EVOLVE as well, a promotion which has a working relationship with WWE. The former WWE Tag Team Champion also stated that he has no problems in coming back and putting guys over.

Rosser is a life-long fan of the business and cherishes the opportunity to give back to the industry. The 36-year-old veteran began wrestling in 2002 and has enough experience under his belt to be an asset for the company in more ways than one.

I'm actually, probably going to contact Triple H you know. He's the boss. I have his number. I'm going to contact him and let him know what can I do to contribute to the company. What can I do, whether it is overseas with WWE or whether it's working with EVOLVE, which is like a c-league organization, and WWE. You've heard of EVOLVE, right?

Advertisement

Yeah, so WWE has relationships with all these independent organizations and that's where I came from. And if it takes me coming back to put guys over, or to get myself over, first and foremost, I'm willing to do that you know. I always say that like, I love this business. I didn't just come off the Football field or any other sport and just get into this business. I've always been a fan of it, how ever I can contribute is important to me. Again, I look at guys like Drew and Jinder and I envision myself doing the same thing. So, we'll see. Again, I got to keep it moving.

Also Read: Current SmackDown Superstar told Fred Rosser AKA Darren Young that he wants a Nexus reunion in WWE (Exclusive)