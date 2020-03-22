Former WWE Tag Team Champions could reunite in AEW for a feud with The Young Bucks

It would be interesting to see if this feud happens sooner rather than later.

The match would be the one that AEW fans are waiting for.

The Dream Match that could happen again in AEW (Pic Source: Yahoo/AEW)

If there is one team that seems to be at the height of their popularity, it's probably The Young Bucks. Over time, this has left wrestling fans to salivate at the idea of dream matches for them. While some may have happened at other promotions, they may happen again in AEW.

Matt Hardy, who debuted in AEW, was a guest on Talk Is Jericho to discuss his Broken character, his creative process, as well as what he has planned for AEW. Chris Jericho remarked to Matt that when he sees The Young Bucks, he can't help but think of The Hardy Boyz.

He believes that both teams are similar in a lot of ways, and Matt agreed with the comparison. It should be noted that the teams have squared off against each other for other promotions. Jericho then asked whether there was a possibility that could happen again in AEW.

Matt responded by saying that he would love it and thinks there is a possibility. He said:

"Jeff has a while left on his deal, obviously. He has over a year because he has months tacked on between his injuries and what not, personal time away. But yeah, I would say as Broken Matt would say, Never Say Never."

It would be fun if that did happen where Matt and Jeff could reunite and be in the ultimate feud that transcends time. Broken Matt and Brother Nero vs. The Bucks of Youth, now that would be something to look forward to if it ever happens.