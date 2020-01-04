Former WWE Tag Team Champions return on tonight's SmackDown to help out Roman Reigns

Shubham Roy FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Jan 04, 2020

Jan 04, 2020 IST SHARE

Roman Reigns and King Corbin

Six-time WWE Tag Team Champions, The Usos returned on tonight's episode of SmackDown after being away from television for almost six months to help their cousin Roman Reigns fend off King Corbin and Dolph Ziggler's two on one assault.

The Usos' return to the Blue brand

On the first SmackDown of 2020, Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan teamed up to take on the team of King Corbin and Dolph Ziggler. King Corbin has been making life miserable for The Big Dog for the past couple of weeks and Reigns hoped to dish out some punishment.

Towards the closing moments of the match, Universal Champion 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt appeared out of nowhere and attacked his Royal Rumble opponent Daniel Bryan. The leader of the Yes! Movement parried back with some offenses but was laid out with the Mandible Claw.

The match ended in a no contest and when Reigns came over to check on Bryan, Ziggler attacked him from behind. King Corbin and Ziggler then proceeded to handcuff Reigns and took out a can of dog food and proceeded to humiliate him as they did before when they poured the dog food all over him.

At that moment, the music of The Usos hit the speakers and out came Jimmy and Jey Uso and super kicked Ziggler who was on their way to stop him. They then took out both Ziggler and Corbin with a double suicide-dive and helped Reigns get to his feet.

It is interesting to note that The Usos were not a part of the 2019 WWE Draft but before that, they were members of the RAW roster. It remains to be seen if the brothers will now be a permanent part of the SmackDown roster.