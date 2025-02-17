Former WWE Tag Team Champions to split up after 29 months to set up WrestleMania 41 match? Possibility analyzed

In recent years, WWE fans have witnessed many tag teams break up and reunite. Recent teases have indicated that former tag team champions could soon split up after 29 months to set up a match at WrestleMania 41.

Austin Theory and Grayson Waller began their partnership on the September 22, 2023, episode of SmackDown. The team found great success as they won the Tag Team Title at WrestleMania 40. However, A-Town Down Under has been hinting at a split for nearly a year, even before they won the title, and it might finally be happening.

At the recent WWE NXT Vengeance Day, Oba Femi defended his NXT Championship against both Theory and Waller in a Triple-Threat match, and it showed just how shaky their tag team is becoming.

As they made their way to the ring, the tension between them started to heat up. Theory was the first to enter the spotlight, but Waller interrupted his tag team partner's entrance. The former WWE United States Champion appeared frustrated with his partner's antics just before their title match.

The main sign that a split could be on the horizon popped up when Grayson Waller yanked the referee away just as Austin Theory was about to get the three-count and win the title. While a few accidental hits during the match could be overlooked, there's no ignoring that the 34-year-old interfered with the referee. This could set the stage for a split in the next few weeks.

Many believe A-Town Down Under could be heading for a split. What could be more dramatic than a split right before a showdown at WrestleMania 41? We'll have to see what WWE has in store for them moving forward. For now, it's all just speculation. Let's keep an eye out to see if they part ways soon.

Grayson Waller reflected on WWE dynamics with Austin Theory

Fans have been buzzing with speculation about the potential match between Grayson Waller and Austin Theory throughout their partnership.

During an interview with The West Sport last year, Waller admitted that things got a little off between him and Austin Theory as 2024 wrapped up. The Aussie Icon added that he is looking to fix things in 2025, but it sounds like he's more focused on getting himself back on track.

"I think people are going to be reminded of who Grayson Waller is in 2025," Waller said. "I think in the last few months, me and Theory, maybe we took our eye off the ball. [...] We look at the top of the card, and we see the guys who are there, and we know those are our spots. It's a situation of no one's going to hand them to us, we've got to take them. Unfortunately, that's where me and Theory clashed a little bit. I'm willing to do whatever it takes to get to this position, while Theory wants to work hard, be humble, all those types of things. He's the good guy. But I think the world, especially Netflix, will find out very quickly that Grayson Waller is willing to do whatever it takes to get whatever he wants. And sometimes, that's not a great thing, but for me, it is." [H/T: 411Mania]

Recently, A-Town Down Under was transferred from SmackDown to RAW. For now, fans must wait and see how the story unfolds after the recent events in WWE NXT. Will we witness a major breakup in the next few weeks, leading to a match at this year's Show of Shows?

