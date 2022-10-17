Former WWE personality not returning to company with Bray Wyatt - Reports

It appears that former WWE ring announcer JoJo Offerman will not be returning to the company alongside Bray Wyatt.

Jojo and Bray got engaged in 2022 and have been a couple for five years. Wyatt has two more children with his first wife, Samantha Rotunda. The former ring announcer appears to have a good relationship with her partner's daughters and shared a photo of them together.

Some fans speculated that Offerman may be returning to the company following Wyatt's shocking return last weekend at the Extreme Rules Premium Live Event. Jojo was backstage during SmackDown but it appears that she was just visiting.

In a new report from Fightful Select, there hasn't been any new information in regards to her possibly returning to the company in the near future.

WWE legend hints at returning to face Bray Wyatt

After Bray Wyatt's return at WWE Extreme Rules, he appeared this past Friday at the conclusion of SmackDown. He made his way to the ring as the arena went dark and the "fireflies" in the crowd turned on the lights on their phones.

Wyatt delivered an emotional promo and admitted that he had lost two people very close to him in the past year. The 35-year-old thanked the crowd for having his back after he was released from the company before a masked man appeared on the screen. The mysterious character warned Bray to close the show.

A member of the WWE Universe took to Twitter to contact The Boogeyman and suggested that he return to battle Wyatt at the upcoming Crown Jewel Premium Live Event. The 57-year responded and suggested that the match was possible.

Roman Reigns versus Logan Paul for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship is the only match currently announced for Crown Jewel. Time will tell if Wyatt will wrestle at the Premium Live Event on November 5th.

