WWE - 5 things you didn't know about Bray Wyatt and JoJo's relationship

While studying at Troy University, former WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt met his first wife, Samantha Rotunda. The couple dated for a few years before tying the knot in 2012. However, their marriage ended in 2017 after Samantha accused her husband of cheating on her with former WWE announcer JoJo Offerman.

That same year, Wyatt and JoJo's relationship came to light. The couple have been together ever since. Although the two are well-known to the WWE Universe, fans probably do not know much about their romance. The former Universal Champion and his partner clearly prefer to keep their relationship private.

Here are five things you didn't know about Bray Wyatt and JoJo's relationship.

#5. JoJo Offerman was a fan of Bray Wyatt before they became a couple

The Wyatt family (letft), Jojo (right)

In 2013, JoJo Offerman signed with WWE, three years after Bray Wyatt joined the company. Before they became a couple, the 28-year-old was seemingly a big fan of The Eater of Worlds from her early days in WWE.

In July 2013, JoJo seemed excited to see Wyatt and his Wyatt Family on television.

"Yesssss!!! The Wyatt family!!! @WWEBrayWyatt," the former ring announcer tweeted.

In 2015, JoJo was apparently rooting for Wyatt as he competed in the Royal Rumble Match. He entered the bout at number five and eliminated seven superstars before The Big Show and Kane threw him over the top rope.

"Bray Wyatt dominating this #RoyalRumble so far!" she tweeted.

During her early days in WWE, JoJo was dating her high school boyfriend. However, they broke up in the first season of Total Divas. The former ring announcer then dated former WWE Superstars Justin Gabriel and Jake Carter before ending up with Wyatt. Rumors also suggested she had a brief romance with Randy Orton. Nevertheless, these speculations remain unconfirmed.

#4. Bray Wyatt lashed out at a fan who commented on his relationship with JoJo

JoJo and Bray Wyatt sharing some happy moments (source: Instagram)

After their relationship came to light, Bray Wyatt and JoJo Offerman started sharing photos together on social media. In September 2018, the former Universal Champion shared a picture with his girlfriend on his account on Instagram.

A fan commented on the photo, seemingly belittling Wyatt. He also apparently asked him how he got JoJo. A frustrated Wyatt then lashed out at the fan.

"@luisgrivasjr I whipe my a** with wannabe keyboard marks like you every day. And for everyone else that's curious....how'd I get JoJo?? Because I am the goddamn man, that's how. Case closed. [sic]"

After that, the former Universal Champion banned commenting on the post.

#3. JoJo Offerman seemingly has a good relationship with Bray Wyatt's daughters

Nearly a year before tying the knot in 2012, Bray Wyatt and his first wife, Samantha Rotunda, welcomed their first daughter, Kendyl. The couple had another daughter, Cadyn, the following year.

JoJo now seems to have a good relationship with her partner's daughters. In June 2021, the former WWE ring announcer posted a photo with her partner and his children, in which the two girls sat beside her and seemed to be having a good time.

The former Universal Champion has a close relationship with his daughters. Over the past few years, he has posted a few photos with them on his Instagram account. In one of these posts, he called them "his reasons."

#2. Bray Wyatt and JoJo Offerman have two children together

Bray Wyatt and JoJo Offerman have two children together

In addition to his two daughters from his first marriage, Wyatt and JoJo welcomed their first child, Knash, in 2019. About a year later, they had their second, Hyrie.

Celebrating Father's Day in 2020, JoJo sent her partner a heartfelt message on Instagram, dubbing him "the world's greatest dad."

"Wanted to wish this incredible man and even more incredible father a very Happy Fathers Day before the night is over. There’s no one I’d rather be on this journey with, thank you for being the worlds greatest dad! We are so lucky to have you, We love you daddy! ❤️ I hope you had an amazing day. @thewindhamrotunda" JoJo wrote.

In February, JoJo posted another photo with Wyatt on her Instagram to celebrate Valentine's Day. In the caption, she dubbed him "the best daddy to all four kids."

#1. Bray Wyatt and JoJo recently got engaged

After dating for more than five years and having two children together, Bray Wyatt and JoJo Offerman announced their engagement earlier this year.

The former WWE ring announcer broke the news on Instagram by posting a few photos of herself wearing her new engagement ring in April. In the caption, the 28-year-old stated that she could not wait to marry Wyatt, although she felt they were already married.

"A million times YES! 😍😭 I love you Windham and I cant wait to marry you (even though it feels like we’re already married 😜) Here’s to forever ❤️ @thewindhamrotunda".

The couple have not announced their wedding date. Meanwhile, Wyatt recently returned to WWE at Extreme Rules.

The Eater of Worlds will reportedly make his next appearance next Friday on SmackDown.

