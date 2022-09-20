6 WWE women who have announced their engagement in 2022

Several WWE women got engaged in 2021. For example, current 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke announced her engagement to boxer Ulysses Diaz in July last year. Carmella also said "yes" to Corey Graves' proposal last October. The couple tied the knot earlier this year.

Meanwhile, other former and current female WWE Superstars have also announced their engagements in 2022. One of these ladies accepted her boyfriend's proposal just a few hours ago.

Here are six WWE women who have announced their engagement in 2022.

#6. Sarah Schreiber

Sarah Schreiber with her fiancé, Chad Dunbar

Nearly five years ago, Sarah Schreiber first met and fell in love with surfer Chad Dunbar. The couple dated for five years before announcing their engagement last January.

The 39-year-old and her fiancé have not yet announced their wedding date. In an Instagram post last July, Schreiber, who is usually on the road with WWE, stated that being away from her fiancé is hard.

"It's hard being away from the person you love, but when we're together..it's everything!" she wrote.

Schrieber is currently a correspondent on Monday Night RAW. Her fiancé also occasionally attends the show.

#5. Ivy Nile

About two years ago, Ivy Nile and CrossFit coach Ari Melincoff-Levy started dating. The couple then announced their engagement a few months ago.

On February 27, Melincoff-Levy posted a photo of his proposal to his girlfriend on his Instagram account.

"She said yes!! @ivynile_wwe Love you forever. Thank you so much for making this special @corn3llforever Edward @snappy_patchy @ritzcarltonorlando #engaged" Melincoff-Levy captioned the picture.

Nile also broke the news to her followers by posting a photo of herself wearing the ring with her fiancé on Instagram.

"It was always you @ari_m_levy 💜," she wrote in the caption.

The couple are yet to announce their wedding date. Meanwhile, Nile is currently an active competitor on NXT 2.0.

#4. Deonna Purrazzo

Deonna Purrazzo is engaged to Steve Maclin

After competing in a few promotions, including ROH and IMPACT Wrestling, Deonna Purrazzo officially signed a contract with WWE in 2018. The 28-year-old spent nearly two years in the Stamford-based company before she was released from her contract in April 2020 due to budget cuts.

That same year, Purrazzo started dating former WWE Superstar and current IMPACT Wrestling star Steve Maclin. Last February, the couple announced their engagement. The former NXT star posted a photo of herself with her partner on Instagram, captioning it, "look at my fiancé."

Last April, Purrazzo shared another picture with her fiancé while wearing a "bride to be" sash, disclosing in the caption that her wedding was in 197 days.

The former NXT star is currently an active competitor in IMPACT Wrestling. She is now one-half of the Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Champions alongside Chelsea Green.

#3. JoJo Offerman

JoJo is engaged to Bray Wyatt

In 2016, former WWE ring announcer JoJo Offerman started dating former Universal Champion Bray Wyatt. Three years later, the couple welcomed their first child, Knash. They then had their second child, Hyrie Von, in 2020.

After dating for nearly six years, JoJo and Wyatt announced their engagement last April. The former ring announcer broke the news by posting a photo of herself wearing the ring on Instagram.

"A million times YES! 😍😭 I love you Windham and I cant wait to marry you (even though it feels like we’re already married 😜) Here's to forever ❤️" JoJo wrote in the caption.

WWE quietly released JoJo from her contract in early 2021. The company also let her fiancé go in July of that same year.

#2. Xia Brookside

Xia Brookside wrestled for a few years on the independent circuit before joining WWE in 2018. In June of that same year, the 23-year-old started dating Australian independent wrestler Sean Kustom.

After being together for nearly four years, Brookside and Kustom announced their engagement last June. The English superstar took to social media to break the news to her followers. She posted a few photos of Kustom's proposal, captioning them, "we're engaged." Yesterday, Brookside disclosed in another Instagram post that she had picked her wedding dress.

Brookside's four-year tenure in WWE recently ended when the company released her from her contract, among several other NXT UK talents, last month.

#1. Undisputed WWE NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose

Mandy Rose with her fiancé, Tino Sabbatelli

After calling off her engagement to Michael Lubic, Mandy Rose started dating former NXT star Tino Sabbatelli. The couple made their relationship public in 2018 when they attended the Hall of Fame ceremony together.

Rose and Sabbatelli dated for nearly four years before they recently announced their engagement. Last Sunday, the couple posted a few photos of themselves on social media, in which Rose wore her new engagement ring.

"The love of my life said YES. So grateful. #Imblessed," Sabbatelli captioned the pictures on his Instagram account.

Rose is currently active on NXT 2.0. The 32-year-old is now the Undisputed NXT Women's Champion.

